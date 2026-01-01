Kevin Warsh takes oath as Fed chair

Shafaqna English– Kevin Warsh, who surpassed other candidates to lead the central bank thanks to his sweeping criticism of current Fed officials, his strategy for cutting interest rates, and his connections to President Donald Trump, will be inaugurated as Fed chair on Friday(22 May 2026) at a critical time for monetary policy and the U.S. economy.

According to Fed officials, the rapidly growing boom in artificial intelligence is transforming the economy in ways that could have profound implications for workers, companies, and consumers. However, they note that it will be challenging for Warsh and his colleagues to evaluate these changes in real time.

Meanwhile, inflation is already high and could rise even further as the economy grapples with multiple shocks: oil prices pushed above $100 per barrel by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, high import tariffs, and rising utility and other costs driven by the rollout of AI.

Source: Reuters

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