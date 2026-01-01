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UN Women: Women face growing Ebola risks in current outbreak

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Shafaqna English- Women and girls are at a significantly higher risk of contracting Ebola during the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda due to their roles in caregiving and frontline community work, according to a warning from UN Women on Friday.

“History has consistently shown that women are more likely than men to die during an Ebola outbreak,” stated Sofia Calltorp, UN Women’s chief of humanitarian action, in a press conference in Geneva.

She explained that the higher death rates are not due to Ebola being more lethal for women once they are infected, but rather because women are more likely to become infected in the first place.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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