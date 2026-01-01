Poverty & unemployment strip Afghan families of purchasing power on eve of Eid al-Adha

Shafaqna English- Several residents of Kabul report that the prices of dried fruit and other essential food items have sharply increased as Eid al-Adha approaches.

They express concern that rising prices, combined with insufficient income, have left many families facing significant economic hardship just before the holiday. According to these residents, the costs of basics like flour, rice, and cooking oil have risen. As Eid draws nearer, the price of dried fruit has surged as well. Many households, they say, can no longer afford even the most essential items needed for the celebration.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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