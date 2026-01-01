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Saudi Arabia deploys drones & AI to boost security during Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- Saudi authorities are deploying drones, artificial intelligence, and advanced surveillance technologies during the Hajj 2026 to monitor crowds, detect violations, and prevent unauthorized entry into the holy sites.

The report stated that the technologies form part of an integrated security and organizational system designed to ensure the safety of millions of pilgrims who gather annually at the holy sites.

Saudi authorities are using drones to track and apprehend violators of Hajj regulations, alongside fixed-wing aircraft tasked with monitoring illegal entry attempts into the holy sites under the slogan “No Hajj without a permit,” according to the report.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

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