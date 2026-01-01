Afghanistan Journalists Center condemns Taliban closure of Radio Bamyan

Shafaqna English- The Afghanistan Journalists Center has condemned the suspension of Radio Bamyan’s broadcasts by the Taliban’s intelligence directorate and is calling for the immediate and unconditional reopening of the station.

According to a report released on Thursday, May 21, Radio Bamyan was shut down on May 17 by order of the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI). The Taliban cited the lack of an operating license as the reason for this action, although officials at the radio station have reportedly made several attempts to renew the license.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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