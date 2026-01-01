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Thailand to introduce Muslim prayer carriages on trains

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Shafaqna English- Thailand’s State Railway will introduce dedicated prayer carriages on southern train routes starting May 22 to accommodate Muslim passengers traveling for the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival. Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn has instructed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to modify certain train carriages into “prayer cars.” This initiative aims to support Muslim passengers as they return to their hometowns for the holiday, which falls on May 28 this year.

Sources: Khaosod English

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