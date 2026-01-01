Spain: Undocumented labor in greenhouses hope regularization campaign brings improved conditions

Shafaqna English- Not all the migrant workers who are employed in the greenhouses in Spain are undocumented. But some estimates suggest that around 10,000 migrants might be living in sub-standard housing, and around 70 % of the workforce could be working undocumented. They hope the regularization campaign brings improved conditions.

Thousands of undocumented migrant workers toil in Spanish greenhouses, which stretch across much of the southern province of Almeria and represent Europe’s largest concentration of greenhouses, providing fruit and vegetables for the rest of the continent and beyond.

Sources: Info Migrants

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