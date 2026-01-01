Shafaqna English- Vatican urges moral commitment to protect civilians in conflict, noting increased attacks on religious sites and healthcare workers.

Addressing the Security Council’s Open Debate on the “Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict” held in New York this week, the Delegation of the Vatican outlined the tragic reality faced by millions worldwide as civilians bear the heaviest burden in modern conflicts, suffering displacement, violence, hunger, and the collapse of critical services.

Protecting civilians, the delegation stressed, is not merely a political or operational challenge but a profound moral obligation.

Highlighting the profound ethical responsibility that transcends legal frameworks, three key areas of concern were raised.

Attacks on religious sites and communities are a “grave concern,” the delegation warned. Such acts wound the spiritual and social fabric of societies.

The delegation noted that despite a decade since the adoption of resolution 2286, attacks on healthcare workers and facilities continue unabated.

Focusing on emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, that feature increasingly in modern conflicts, the Holy See stated: “No machine can replace the moral judgment required when human lives are at stake.”

The Holy See delegation concluded with an appeal for respect for international humanitarian law and a renewed emphasis on prevention, dialogue, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.