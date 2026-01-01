Residents: Kabul has turned into a dumping ground

Shafaqna English- Residents of Kabul living in areas far from the city center are expressing their frustration over the lack of garbage bins in their neighborhoods. They report that even after walking long distances, they cannot find a single trash receptacle, which has led to significant challenges for the community. As a result of the absence of bins, people have resorted to dumping waste along roads, in alleys, and in drainage channels. The accumulation of garbage in these areas has also created serious health and environmental issues.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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