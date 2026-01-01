English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Residents: Kabul has turned into a dumping ground

0

Shafaqna English- Residents of Kabul living in areas far from the city center are expressing their frustration over the lack of garbage bins in their neighborhoods. They report that even after walking long distances, they cannot find a single trash receptacle, which has led to significant challenges for the community. As a result of the absence of bins, people have resorted to dumping waste along roads, in alleys, and in drainage channels. The accumulation of garbage in these areas has also created serious health and environmental issues.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan Journalists Center condemns Taliban closure of Radio Bamyan

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Teachers in Kabul are facing a lack of job security

leila yazdani

Women’s health in Afghanistan faces serious crisis

nafiseh yazdani

Report : Taliban policies against women have fueled extremism in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

WFP: Afghanistan’s deepening malnutrition crisis pushing mothers & children to brink

leila yazdani

EU to invite Taliban officials to Brussels for talks on returning migrants

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.