Summer weather forecast: Increased flooding risks and El Niño impacts

Shafaqna English- Meteorologists are warning of an active summer season characterized by heightened risks of thunderstorms and flash flooding across large portions of the United States, driven by the combination of El Niño and a marine heat wave off the West Coast, according to Newsweek.

Thunderstorms and flooding risks

Southern California & Southwest: Experts anticipate an uptick in thunderstorm activity. Early in the summer (mid-to-late June), these may start as “dry” thunderstorms that pose a significant wildfire risk. As the season progresses into late summer and early fall, increased moisture could lead to large-scale flash flooding fueled by an active East Pacific hurricane season.

Plains & Midwest: A broad region—stretching from northern Texas and southeast Nebraska through Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania—faces the threat of repeated rounds of heavy rainfall throughout the summer, creating a persistent risk of flooding.

Potential benefits

While the weather patterns bring serious risks, they may also offer some relief to drought-stricken regions. The El Niño phenomenon is projected to potentially provide much-needed moisture to the Colorado River system, which has been struggling with long-term drought conditions.

Source: Newsweek

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