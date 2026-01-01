Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 22 May 2026

Shafaqna English- Around 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque amid tightened restrictions imposed by the Israeli authorities.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a statement that tens of thousands of worshipers arrived at the Mosque since the early morning hours, while Israeli forces enforced strict measures around the site and deployed large numbers of troops at the gates of Aqsa and throughout the Old City.

Israeli forces also prevented a number of worshipers and guardians of the holy site from performing Friday prayer on Al-Mujahideen Road and forced them toward the Bab al-Asbat area.

Israeli authorities continue to prevent thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank from reaching Occupied Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, requiring them to obtain special permits to pass through military checkpoints surrounding the holy city.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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