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Saudi Arabia prepared to act against Ebola & hantavirus threats during Hajj 2026

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Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia is closely monitoring developments related to hantavirus and the Ebola virus to ensure the health and safety of its citizens and pilgrims during Hajj 2026, according to the Public Health Authority.

In collaboration with international health agencies, the authority is tracking the ongoing Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, as well as relevant international developments concerning hantavirus.

“The authority assures that the Kingdom’s epidemiological surveillance system is fully operational to address any potential public health threats, thereby protecting the health of citizens, residents, and Hajj pilgrims,” Weqaya told Arab News.

Sources: Arab News

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