Iraq: Kirkuk’s Qorya reflects coexistence of diverse communities

Shafaqna English- Kirkuk’s Qorya reflects the coexistence of the region’s diverse communities, and residents describe the area as maintaining its social and economic relevance over generations.

Abbas Quriyali, a resident, said the market in Qorya is constantly busy, attracting people from all over the city, adding that the area “reflects the coexistence of Kirkuk’s diverse communities, and many families have long-standing ties to the market.”

Another resident, Mohammed Omar, emphasized the market’s economic role, saying it provides jobs for many young people, shop owners, and street vendors. “Simplicity and its popular character are what make it unique.”

Sources: Shafaq News

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