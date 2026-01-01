UN official: Exclusion of Afghan women still a serious concern

Shafaqna English- Stephanie Luz, the head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan, expressed serious concerns about the ongoing exclusion of women and girls from education, employment, and public decision-making in the country.

Speaking at the event “Women and Girls Leading Urban Recovery and Peacebuilding” during the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Luz emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of Afghan women and girls. She highlighted that understanding their needs requires the active involvement of local women in community discussions and planning.

Sources: Ariana News

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