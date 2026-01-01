English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

UN official: Exclusion of Afghan women still a serious concern

0

Shafaqna English- Stephanie Luz, the head of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme in Afghanistan, expressed serious concerns about the ongoing exclusion of women and girls from education, employment, and public decision-making in the country.

Speaking at the event “Women and Girls Leading Urban Recovery and Peacebuilding” during the World Urban Forum 13 in Baku, Luz emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of Afghan women and girls. She highlighted that understanding their needs requires the active involvement of local women in community discussions and planning.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Residents: Kabul has turned into a dumping ground

leila yazdani

Afghanistan Journalists Center condemns Taliban closure of Radio Bamyan

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Teachers in Kabul are facing a lack of job security

leila yazdani

Women’s health in Afghanistan faces serious crisis

nafiseh yazdani

Report : Taliban policies against women have fueled extremism in Afghanistan

nafiseh yazdani

WFP: Afghanistan’s deepening malnutrition crisis pushing mothers & children to brink

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.