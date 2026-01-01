Gaza’s war-hit children face skin diseases

Shafaqna English- Gaza’s children face a skin disease crisis due to months of severe food shortages, and soaring prices have left the family unable to afford even basic meals.

Iman Abu Jame sits next to her six-year-old son, Yasser, at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Malnutrition initially weakened Yasser’s body, followed by severe infections. “I have never seen infections like these in my life,” Iman tells Al Jazeera. “There are children all around us in this hospital suffering from similar rashes,” she added.

Sources: Aljazeera

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