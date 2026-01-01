Eid al-Adha around the world

Shafaqna English– The 10th day of the lunar month of Dhu al-Hijjah, which corresponds to Eid al-Adha, is one of the most revered holidays for Muslims. Celebrated by many in remembrance of Prophet Abraham (PBUH) and his son Prophet Ismail (PBUH), this day is considered one of the most auspicious days in the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Adha, which is an official holiday for Muslims, is celebrated for one to nine days. During this time, people wear their best clothes, and after performing their acts of worship, they visit family and friends to celebrate and rejoice.

Although most Muslims around the world share similar customs for celebrating Eid al-Adha, some countries celebrate this auspicious occasion with unique traditions. In the following, we will explore how Eid al-Adha is observed in several countries around the world including Iran, Canada, Turkmenistan, the USA, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Turkey and Iraq.

Eid al-Adha in Iraq

On the day of Eid al-Adha, the people of Iraq hold various customs and traditions such as visiting the shrines of the Holy Imams (peace be upon them) and meeting with religious authorities.

Eid al-Adha is one of the festivals to which the Iraqi people give special importance and refer to as the “Great Eid.” For this reason, a four-day public holiday is declared in the country.

Traveling to the holy cities of Najaf, Karbala, Kadhimiyyah, and Samarra, performing Eid prayers in mosques and Husseiniyas, visiting religious authorities, visiting the homes of parents and relatives, and holding magnificent celebrations by tribal communities are among the most important rituals observed by the Iraqi people on the auspicious day of Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha In Iran

Eid al-Adha, as one of the greatest Islamic holidays, is observed across different regions of Iran with special ceremonies, rituals, and a sense of grandeur. One of the most important and prominent traditions of Eid al-Adha is the sacrifice of livestock.

On this day, Muslims sacrifice a sheep, cow, camel, or goat in remembrance of Prophet Abraham (PBUH). This act symbolizes submission and obedience to God’s will. Certain guidelines must be observed for this ritual, including that the animal should be healthy and free from defects, and that the sacrifice should be carried out respectfully and without causing unnecessary suffering.

The Eid al-Adha prayer, visiting relatives, wearing new clothes, and distributing the meat of the slaughtered animal among the people, especially the poor, are considered among the most important customs of Iranian Muslims on this auspicious day.

Eid al-Adha in Turkiye

Eid al-Adha (or Qurban Bayramı in Turkish) is considered as one of the most important and sacred religious holidays in Turkiye, and for this reason, 9 official days of holiday are designated for it.

Like Muslims in other parts of the world, people of Turkiye believe in sacrificing an animal and distributing its meat among the poor. Muslims in Turkey visit their relatives and hosts serve local foods such as Kebab, Biryani, Dolma, Çorba, Baklava and Suflla.

Eid al-Adha in Turkmenistan

Turkmen people perform a tradition called “Kargun” ten days before Eid al-Adha, where they deep-clean and tidy up their homes in preparation for the holiday. Other customs and preparations before the arrival of Eid include purchasing sheep, buying new clothes and shoes, preparing sweets and nuts, and baking local cookies.

Muslims in Turkmenistan take a shower at the Eid night, not only to clean their bodies, but also to purify their souls. Something that is very interesting about Turkmens in observing Eid al-adha is that the rich ones must give some of their golden jewelries to the poor, if they have a lot, as well as sacrificing a cow or another animal.

Among the most popular rituals on this day is to ride on a swing, because people believe that this action helps them get rid of sins.

Eid al-Adha in Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, Muslims on the morning of Eid al-Adha wear new clothes and recite “Allahu Akbar” as they head to mosques to perform the Eid al-Adha prayer.

In observance of the blessed Eid al-Adha, Afghanistan has a three-day public holiday every year.

Performing the tradition of animal sacrifice on Eid al-Adha is one of the most important customs and traditions of the people of Afghanistan.

Reconciliation of grievances is another commendable custom of Afghans during Eid al-Adha. Elders and heads of Afghan families strive to prepare new clothes for their family members on this Islamic holiday. Those who visit the homes of their family members and friends are served by sweets and dried fruits.

Eid al-Adha in Malaysia

One of the devotional observances of this day is performing the Eid al-Adha prayer in Malaysia’s mosques, such as the National Mosque, Putrajaya Mosque, and Shah Alam Mosque.

The eastern parts of Malaysia, where Malay Muslims are concentrated, celebrate Eid al-Adha with greater enthusiasm than other parts of the country, and in these cities it is often difficult to find a hotel room during the holiday.

On Eid al-Adha, Malaysian Muslims wear new clothes and visit their elders to exchange greetings, often bringing small gifts for one another that are not of great material value. Sweet dishes, as well as biryani and Southeast Asian-style rice, are among the customary foods in Malaysia on Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha in Canada

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important Muslim festivals in Canada, held to commemorate Abraham’s (PBUH) victory over the devil.

On this day, the festival is celebrated by sacrificing animals, giving alms to the poor, holding religious ceremonies, and reciting the Quran in mosques.

Canadian Muslims place great emphasis on the Halal (permissible) status of the sacrificial meat and distribute the slaughtered animal among the poor in their neighborhoods, hoping to play a part in helping the community of those in need.

They believe that this food is a sign of the love and affection they have for the community in which they live.

Eid al-Adha in the USA

American Muslims of various nationalities, like their coreligionists elsewhere in the world, go to mosques in their respective cities to perform Eid prayers, observing Eid al-Adha with great splendor. Many local communities organize special one-day Eid festivals for families.

Hosting engaging programs and celebrations for children at mosques is one of the most significant American customs, held with the aim of familiarizing this generation as much as possible with Islam and Islamic traditions on the day of Eid al-Adha.

It is worth noting that more than 3 million Muslims live in the United States. Some states in this country have recognized Eid al-Adha as an Islamic occasion and have declared it a holiday for Muslims. Recently, the state of Washington, by passing a new law, recognized both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as unpaid official holidays.

Sources: Beytoote, Irantarh, Rentifa, Borna, Namnak, Iqna, Trustimm

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