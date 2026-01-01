Gas explosion in China coal mine

Shafaqna English– A coal mine gas explosion in Shanxi, northern China, has killed at least 90 people, making it the worst mining disaster in China since at least 2009.

According to state news agency Xinhua, the gas explosion happened late Friday(22 May 2026) at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were underground on duty.

The local emergency management authority in Qinyuan stated that rescue operations were still ongoing and the cause of the accident was being investigated. Shanxi province is China’s coal-mining heartland.

Source: Reuters

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