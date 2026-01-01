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Trump faces series of record-low poll ratings ahead of Midterms

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Shafaqna English- US President Donald Trump has recorded some of his weakest approval ratings in recent national polls, with growing voter concern over the economy and inflation, according to Newsweek.

Multiple surveys released this week by major polling organizations showed rising disapproval of Trump’s performance, including declining support among Republicans and younger voters.

A Fox News poll found Trump’s disapproval rating reached a record high, while economic approval fell sharply amid concerns over inflation and affordability. Separate polling by The New York Times and Siena College also showed majority disapproval among registered voters.

Surveys further indicated weakening support among millennials and increasing dissatisfaction from Republican voters over economic management, raising pressure on Republicans ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Source: Newsweek

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