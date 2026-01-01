MIT study finds dietary nutrient that may accelerate gut recovery

Shafaqna English- Researchers at MIT have identified cysteine, an amino acid found in protein-rich foods, as a powerful trigger for intestinal healing. In a new study, scientists found that cysteine activates immune cells that help intestinal stem cells repair damaged tissue.

Experiments in mice showed that a cysteine-rich diet improved recovery from radiation-related gut damage by stimulating the production of IL-22, a key molecule involved in tissue regeneration. The findings suggest a potential new way to reduce side effects from cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation.

Scientists say the discovery could lead to future nutrition-based therapies that help patients recover faster using natural dietary compounds rather than synthetic drugs. Further research is now underway to explore whether cysteine can also support healing in other tissues.

Source: Siencedaily

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