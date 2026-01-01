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US Secretary of State in India

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Shafaqna English– Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, arrived in India on Saturday(23 May 2026) with a goal of shoring up a partnership that has suffered from President Trump’s tariff policies and Washington’s re-engagement with China and Pakistan, both rivals of New Delhi.

Upon arriving in Kolkata, Rubio, who is a Roman Catholic, went to the headquarters of the humanitarian and religious organization founded by Mother Teresa. Later on Saturday, he is scheduled to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, followed by attending events at the embassy.

Source: Reuters

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