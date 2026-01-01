Guardiola leaves Manchester City

Shafaqna English– On Friday(22 May 2026), Manchester City announced that Pep Guardiola will step down as manager at the conclusion of the season, following ten years in charge. This marks the end of one of English football’s most triumphant periods and one of the most impactful coaching tenures in history.

The exit of the 55-year-old coach from Catalonia will bring to a close an extraordinary period in which City evolved into an unstoppable force in football.

Since taking over City in 2016, Guardiola has led the team to six Premier League titles—including four consecutive wins—three FA Cups, five League Cups, and a Champions League trophy. However, his team has failed to win the league for the past two years.

Source: Reuters

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