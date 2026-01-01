Scientists decode cell surface signals that could transform cancer detection

Shafaqna English- Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light have uncovered a hidden “sugar code” on the surface of human cells that may offer a new way to detect cancer and monitor disease at an early stage.

Using an advanced imaging method called Glycan Atlasing, scientists mapped the tiny sugar molecules coating cells and found that these patterns change depending on a cell’s condition. The technique successfully distinguished between healthy and cancerous tissue, as well as different immune cell states.

The discovery suggests that cell surfaces may act as biological “status displays,” revealing internal changes before symptoms appear. Researchers hope the technology could lead to faster, more accurate diagnostic tools and improve early detection of cancer and other diseases.

Source: Siencedaily

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