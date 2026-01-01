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Vitamin D deficiency may worsen pain after breast cancer surgery

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Shafaqna English- A new study suggests that breast cancer patients with low vitamin D levels may experience significantly more pain after mastectomy surgery and require higher doses of opioid medication during recovery.

Researchers found that patients with vitamin D deficiency were three times more likely to report moderate to severe postoperative pain and used substantially more tramadol compared with those who had normal vitamin D levels. They also experienced more nausea after surgery.

While the study does not prove a direct cause, scientists say vitamin D’s role in regulating inflammation and immune responses may influence how the body processes pain. The findings suggest that vitamin D supplementation before surgery could offer a simple way to improve recovery and reduce opioid use.

Source: Siencedaily

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