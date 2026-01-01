[Video] Etched into Earth: art as record and resistance

Shafaqna English- SICM Mahfil Ali welcomes Shaheen Kasmani to discuss “Etched into Earth: art as record and resistance“ on Friday, 22 May 2026.

Shaheen Kasmani is a surface pattern and textile designer. Her background is in language, literature and education, and she has always had an interest and a love for the visual arts. She graduated from The Prince’s School of Traditional Arts in London, completing her MA in Visual Islamic Traditional Arts in 2014. Her specialism is in surface pattern and textile design, principally using traditional patterns and motifs, in both conventional and contemporary contexts.

She likes her work to be part of telling a story. It could be celebrating something long forgotten, exploring a theme or idea, or a reclamation of the narrative from those who have hijacked or imposed their own upon others. Her work is about history, heritage, culture and conversation, and she strongly believes in the power of learning and education.

www.shafaqna.com