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WHO: Underestimating Ebola risk is mistake

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Shafaqna English– According to the WHO regional director for Africa, underestimating the danger of the Ebola outbreak is a mistake. He warned on Friday(22 May 2026) that even one case could carry the virus beyond the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Data published Thursday(21 May 2026) by the DRC’s health ministry shows that the outbreak has caused 160 suspected deaths among 670 suspected cases, with 61 confirmed infections. Neighboring Uganda has also reported two confirmed cases.

During an interview at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Mohamed Yakub Janabi stated that underestimating the outbreak would be a serious error, particularly given that this strain, Bundibugyo, has no available vaccine.

Source: Reuters

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