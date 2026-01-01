[Video] The deceptive Soul in Islam | Al-Nafs al-Musawwilah explained

Shafaqna English- Islamic Centre Of England presented: The deceptive Soul in Islam | Al-Nafs al-Musawwilah explained | Self-Purification | HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

In Session 9 of this Islamic self-refinement series, HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi explores one of the most dangerous stages of the soul discussed in Islamic ethics and spirituality: Al-Nafs al-Musawwilah — the deceptive and self-justifying soul.

This lecture explains how the soul gradually beautifies sins, rationalizes wrongdoing, delays repentance, and disguises evil in seemingly righteous forms. Through Qur’anic examples and ethical insights, the session uncovers the psychology of spiritual self-deception and the hidden dangers of ego-driven justification.

Drawing from the stories of Prophet Yusuf (A.S.), the brothers of Yusuf, Samiri and the golden calf, and the spiritual vigilance of great scholars, this lesson provides a deep exploration of the inner battle against the deceptive soul.

Topics covered in this session:

• What is Al-Nafs al-Musawwilah?

• The stages of the soul in Islam

• How the soul beautifies sin

• Justifying wrongdoing through false reasoning

• Delaying repentance and spiritual procrastination

• The psychology of temptation and self-deception

• Qur’anic examples of deceptive justification

• The story of Yusuf’s brothers

• Samiri and the golden calf

• Fighting vanity, fame, and ego

• Muhasabah (self-accounting) in Islam This session offers profound insight into Islamic psychology, self-purification, moral awareness, and the struggle against the ego.

Speaker: HIWM Seyed Hashem Moosavi

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