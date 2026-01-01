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USA: San Diego Islamic Center shooting underscored threats facing mosques

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Shafaqna English- San Diego Islamic Center shooting underscored the threats facing mosques and other houses of worship as hate rhetoric intensifies across the world and is keenly felt this week in San Diego.

As an elementary school student at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the early aughts, Sarah Youssef said she doesn’t remember there being guards on patrol or gates keeping out danger.

Youssef said it was unimaginable that one of the shooters lived within blocks of the center, “and had such a brainwashed idea of what this religion was.”

Sources: NBC News

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