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28 Killed due to floods across Afghanistan over two days

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Shafaqna English- The National Disaster Preparedness Authority reports that since Hamal 6 of the current solar year, a total of 285 people have lost their lives and another 354 have been injured due to various natural disasters in Afghanistan.

Officials have stated that recent floods have completely or partially destroyed nearly 9,000 houses and have resulted in significant financial losses. Furthermore, the authority announced that in the past 48 hours alone, 28 people have died and 10 others have been injured as a result of floods affecting 17 provinces across the country.

Sources: Tolo News

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