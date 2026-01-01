Racial & religious attacks are rising in UK

Shafaqna English- Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, who oversees the British police’s efforts to combat hate crime, stated in an interview that he believes racial and religious attacks have been partly fueled by online disinformation, global instability, and increasingly divisive political rhetoric.

He expressed a strong belief in the importance of freedom of expression but cautioned about the existence of a “pyramid of hate.” He warned that online vitriol and incitement create an environment that leads to real-world abuse.

Sources: New York Times

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