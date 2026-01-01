Pakistans army chief meets Iranian officials

Shafaqna English- Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir holds talks with Iranian president, parliament speaker, foreign minister in Tehran.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has recently met with senior Iranian officials as part of intensified efforts to put an end to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Pakistan army chief meets Iranian President

Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is currently on an official visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday afternoon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that securing the legitimate and lawful rights of the Iranian people remains Tehran’s top priority in its negotiations with the US.

During a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir on Saturday afternoon in Tehran, Pezeshkian said, “Iran is merely pursuing the legitimate and lawful rights of its people. However, he noted that the history of negotiations with the United States requires Iran to proceed with the highest degree of vigilance.”

Stressing that war has never brought benefits to anyone, Pezeshkian noted, “The US will not emerge victorious in this conflict, and it is the countries of the region and the world that will suffer serious losses. The Zionist regime is the only party seeking to secure its own interests in the region through war.”

Relying on brotherly relations with friendly nations, including Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran entered negotiations. Still, our main objective remains solely the protection of the Iranian nation’s interests through appropriate and necessary measures, the President added.

During the meeting, Munir said that “fortunately, the negotiation process is progressing well.”

“Israel seeks its own interests in conflicts and divisions among Muslims in the region. It harbors serious hostility toward anyone who strives to resolve these conflicts, and it has no desire to see stability and security established in the region,” Pakistan’s top military official said.

Munir further expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would reach a desirable outcome for Iran, as well as all nations and Muslims in the region, as quickly as possible.

Pakistan army chief meets Iran’s Parliament speaker

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is visiting Tehran, has held talks with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

In the meeting on Saturday, Munir and Ghalibaf discussed a host of issues of mutual concerns, especially the latest status of Pakistan-led diplomatic efforts to end the US-Israeli-imposed war on Iran.

Iran’s parliament speaker told Pakistan’s army chief on Saturday that Tehran will not retreat from its national rights, especially since the US has shown no honesty and cannot be trusted.

Referring to Iran’s steadfastness in the face of foreign aggression and pressure, Ghalibaf said the Iranian nation would excel diplomatically to realize its legitimate rights and secure national interests, just as it defended the Islamic Republic with courage and authority on the battlefield.

Pakistan Army chief holds meeting with Iran’s FM

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who is visiting Tehran, has held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

General Munir met Araghchi in Tehran on Saturday, a day after he arrived in the Iranian capital.

Munir’s visit follows two trips made by Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, to Tehran in the past week. Islamabad has played a key role as a mediator in the indirect talks between Iran and the United States aimed at resolving the conflict. Pakistan has also helped broker a ceasefire that took effect on April 8 and has largely been upheld since then.

Sources: IRNA, Mehr News

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