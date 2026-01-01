Strong 6.0 quake rattles big Island of Hawaii

Shafaqna English– According to the USGS, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred near Honaunau-Napoopoo on Hawaii’s Big Island late Friday(22 May 2026), prompting the state’s volcano observatory to assess Kilauea. Kilauea, located on the Big Island, ranks among the most active volcanoes worldwide.

Since December 23, 2024, the volcano has experienced intermittent eruptions. Earlier on Friday, the USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) announced that, according to predictive models, the next eruption is expected to take place between May 24 and May 27.

Source: Reuters

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