Mashhad: Restoring old British flintlock rifle at AQR

Shafaqna English- The 290th session of Astan Qods Razavi’s “Scientific and Cultural Tuesdays Event” was held at Andisheh Hall of Central Library of Imam Redha (AS) Shrine focusing on how a 225-year-old British flintlock rifle was preserved and restored.

Speaking at this ceremony, Hossein Gharghani, an expert in museum items restoration at AQR’s Cultural Artifacts Restoration Management, said: “Given the extensive damage this weapon had sustained, it was restored by this management”.

Referring to weapon collection in Imam Reza Shrine’s museum, he commented on the history of this museum artifact, saying, “This weapon dates back to the Qajar era, during the reign of Fat’hali Shah, and was used by British riflemen”.

He went on to say: “The British markings and the year of manufacture are visible on the rifle. Meanwhile, the name ‘Hossein Esfahani’ stamped on the artifact could tell the story of it being taken as a trophy by an Iranian”.

Gharghani also showed images of the rifle before, during, and after restoration, saying: “Documentation and technological assessment of the artifact were carried out to identify both its damages and types of materials used in the rifle”.

Museum object restoration expert at AQR’s Cultural Artifacts Restoration Management added: “We disassembled various parts of the rifle and cleaned it. The cleaning stage of this artifact was mostly done mechanically”.

Also during this program, Ali Nakhaei, supervisor of museum items restoration affairs at AQR’s Cultural Artifacts Restoration Management, introduced a selection of management’s activities, adding: “This management is the most specialized restoration center in eastern Iran”

Nakhaei stated: “This center is engaged in optimizing, improving, and elevating level of preservation and restoration of artifacts, as well as cooperating with and supporting public and private museums across the country”.

He added: “Preventive conservation of artifacts in storage, documentation, technological assessment and damage assessment of existing artifacts, prevention management, scientific and research collaboration with domestic and international academic authorities, and preservation and restoration of artifacts are among major duties of this center”.

He went on to say: “AQR’s Cultural Artifacts Restoration Management of has various departments and workshops including a laboratory, conservation and restoration section, documentation department, and restoration workshops for written and museum artifacts in the form of 7 workshops, all located in the Central Library building of AQR”.

The ceremony was held under the title of Scientific Preservation of Museum Heritage and it was attended by a group of managers and experts from AQR’s Organization of Libraries, Museums, and the Documents Center.

In the event, AQR’s Cultural Artifacts Restoration Management expressed readiness for restoring various historical objects held by individuals, institutions, and collectors.

Source: Razavi.ir

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