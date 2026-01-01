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America warns Congo prior to World Cup

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Shafaqna English– A team official stated on Saturday(23 May 2026) that the Democratic Republic of Congo intends to keep its preparations for the 2026 World Cup unchanged, even after the United States warned that the team must quarantine for 21 days prior to entering the country.

On Friday(22 May 2026), Andrew Giuliani, who serves as the executive director of the White House Task Force for the World Cup, told ESPN that the Congolese delegation must maintain a bubble at their training location in Belgium and isolate for 21 days. Otherwise, they could be denied entry following a deadly Ebola outbreak in the central African nation.

Source: Reuters

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