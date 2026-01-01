Djokovic faces French rising star

Shafaqna English– The opening round of the French Open kicks off on Sunday(24 May 2026). Novak Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a fourth title at Roland Garros and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam championship when he faces local favorite Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Meanwhile, world number three Alexander Zverev will play against Benjamin Bonzi.

The clay-court Grand Slam tournament begins under a cloud of tension, as some players have chosen to limit their participation in the traditional pre-tournament media days held on Friday(22 May 2026) and Saturday, amid growing disputes over prize money and player influence.

Source: Reuters

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