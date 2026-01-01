Study suggests women face greater cognitive impact from dementia risks

Shafaqna English- A new study from the University of California, San Diego suggests that common dementia risk factors may affect women’s brain health more severely than men’s, potentially helping explain why women account for nearly two-thirds of Alzheimer’s cases.

Analyzing data from more than 17,000 adults, researchers found that conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and hearing loss were linked to stronger declines in cognitive function among women. Depression, physical inactivity, and sleep problems were also more frequently reported by female participants.

The findings highlight the need for more personalized Alzheimer’s prevention strategies, with researchers emphasizing that targeting modifiable risks—particularly cardiovascular health and mental well-being—could play a key role in reducing dementia risk for women.

Source: Siencedaily

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