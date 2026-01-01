New research reveals common target in diverse cancer mutations

Shafaqna English- Scientists at Rockefeller University have developed PerturbFate, a new technology designed to identify shared weaknesses among hundreds of genetic mutations linked to diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

In a study published in Nature, researchers used the platform to analyze melanoma cells and discovered that many different mutations can drive cancer toward the same drug-resistant state. By targeting a common survival pathway, they were able to significantly reduce treatment resistance.

The breakthrough suggests that instead of designing separate therapies for individual mutations, future treatments could focus on shared biological “control hubs,” offering a more effective strategy for tackling complex diseases.

Source: Siencedaily

www.shafaqna.com