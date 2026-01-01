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Vietnam sees Halal industry as Gateway to expanding global markets

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Shafaqna English- Vietnam is strengthening its Halal industry framework as the country looks to tap into the fast-growing global Muslim consumer market and expand export opportunities, according to Iqna.

Vietnam’s government has introduced new regulations on Halal quality management and certification, aiming to support businesses in accessing international Halal markets across food, cosmetics, tourism and related sectors.

According to Commission for Standards, Metrology and Quality of Vietnam Vice Chairman Tran Hau Ngoc, Halal standards could serve as a “technical passport” helping Vietnamese products enter global markets and improve competitiveness.

Officials say Vietnam plans to strengthen Halal certification systems, align standards with international requirements and deepen cooperation with countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Iran as demand for Halal-certified products continues to grow worldwide.

Source: Iqna

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