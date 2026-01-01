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Malaysia backs Nigeria’s push into global Halal economy

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Shafaqna English- Malaysia is expanding support for Nigeria’s Halal industry development as trade between the two countries surpassed $1.23 billion in 2025, according to BusinessPost.

Malaysia is positioning itself as a strategic partner in developing Nigeria’s Halal ecosystem following the launch of Nigeria’s National Halal Economy Strategy.

Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Aiyub Omar, encouraged Nigerian businesses to participate in the global Halal market through the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase 2026, one of the world’s leading Halal trade events.

Officials said the platform will help Nigerian exporters connect with international buyers, suppliers and technology partners while strengthening access to ASEAN and wider global Halal markets.

Source: BusinessPost

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