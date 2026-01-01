US-Iran are very far and at same time very close to an agreement

Shafaqna English– It’s very hard to say that Iran and the United States are about to have lasting peace or an extended ceasefire. Differences between Iran and the United States are deep and numerous, and diplomacy takes time.

Pakistan remains the official mediator in the talks

Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir arrived in Tehran as part of mediation efforts with the United States aimed at ending the war and resolving disputes.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed that a delegation from Qatar met with Iran’s foreign minister, but stressed that Pakistan remains the official mediator in the talks.

Esmail Baqaei said on Saturday that Pakistan has played an important role as the main mediator of the talks and the goal of the delegation’s trip to Tehran was to continue the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States.

Iran: Its sole focus in negotiations with Washington is ending the war on all fronts

Iran says its sole focus in negotiations with Washington is ending the war on all fronts, rejecting any discussion of nuclear programme details.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told state television that the current diplomatic track is focused exclusively on halting the war, including in Lebanon, and addressing the US naval blockade and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We did this twice before, and the excessive demands of the other side led us into war,” Baghaei said. “We cannot ignore this experience. First, we must reach an end to the war under terms that secure our interests and concerns. Only then can we talk about other issues or not.”

Iran’s position on its nuclear programme is clear

Baghaei said Iran’s position on its nuclear programme is clear: Tehran is an NPT member and has the right to peaceful nuclear energy. Past rounds of nuclear negotiations failed because of the other side’s unreasonable demands, which ultimately led to the destruction of the negotiating table and the “crimes and aggression” committed against Iran, he said.

Tasnim dismissed reports circulated by some Western media outlets regarding an alleged understanding

Tasnim reported that progress had been achieved on several issues, but stressed that no agreement would be finalized until all outstanding disputes are fully resolved.

The source also dismissed reports circulated by some Western media outlets regarding an alleged understanding, describing those details as inaccurate.

Iran-US are in finalization stage of a memorandum of understanding

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, referring to the Pakistani delegation’s consultations in Tehran on talks aimed at ending the imposed war on Iran, said, “We are in the finalization stage of a memorandum of understanding.”

Exchange of messages between Iran- US sides remains ongoing, based on Tehran’s proposed 14-point

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Wednesday that the exchange of messages between the Iranian and US sides remains ongoing, based on Tehran’s proposed 14-point framework.

Tasnim News Agency reports that negotiations over contentious issues are still ongoing, with no final agreement reached yet despite progress on several files, according to a source close to the negotiating team.

“Some points and wordings on which there were still disagreements were discussed and proposals were made, some of which are still being reviewed and opinions are being expressed,” IRNA quoted Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying.

Two sides are very far and at the same time very close to an agreement

Regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement with the United States, Baqaei said, “We may say that we are very far and (at the same time) very close to an agreement. On the one hand, we have the experience of the American side contradicting itself and changing their views. They have expressed contradictory positions many times. We cannot be completely sure that this approach will not change.

“On the one hand, in the talks between the two sides, the trend is towards closer views. Not in the sense that we can reach an understanding on such important issues but in the sense that we can reach a mutually acceptable solution based on a set of parameters.”

Iran pointed to a long history of the United States’ broken promises as primary obstacles hindering current talks

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Qatari, Omani, Turkish, Japanese, Egyptian, and Iraqi counterparts, and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest regional developments, ongoing diplomatic efforts and negotiations, as well as attempts to pursue political approaches that could contribute to a balanced and fair resolution of points of disagreement between Iran and the US, according to Oman News Agency. He pointed to a long history of the United States’ broken promises, repeated betrayals of diplomatic efforts, acts of military aggression against Iran, and inconsistent, excessive demands as primary obstacles hindering the current Pakistan-mediated talks.

Iranian officials are sending the same messages

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iran’s top negotiator and parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, are sending same messages, saying they are open to negotiating with the United States, but also ready for any confrontation.

Pezeshkian: Our main objective remains solely the protection of the Iranian nation’s interests

This is the latest from Pezeshkian in his meeting with the Pakistani army chief: He said that the history and experience of negotiations with Americans dictate that we exercise the utmost caution.” Relying on brotherly relations with friendly nations, including Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran entered negotiations, but our main objective remains solely the protection of the Iranian nation’s interests through appropriate and necessary measures, the President added.

Rubio: Some progress has been made in US-Iran talks

“There’s been some progress done, some progress made, even as ⁠I speak to ⁠you now, there’s some work being done,” the Reuters news agency quoted Rubio as saying to reporters while visiting India.

“There is ⁠a chance that, whether it’s ⁠later today, ⁠tomorrow, in a couple days, we may have something to ‌say,” he added.

Pakistan says army chief hope that the ongoing negotiations would reach

Pakistan says army chief, Asim Munir has concluded a short but “highly productive” visit to Iran, during which he held “high-level engagements” with Iranian leadership”.

Munir further expressed hope that the ongoing negotiations would reach a desirable outcome for Iran, as well as all nations and Muslims in the region, as quickly as possible.”

Diplomacy takes time

“We cannot say a deal is close. ” That is not necessarily the case,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said. “Differences between Iran and the United States are deep and numerous… Diplomacy takes time,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

He said many countries, both regional and beyond, are working to help end the war and prevent escalation. “From our perspective, these efforts are valuable,” he said.

Sources: IRNA, AL Jazeera, Mehr News Agency, Tasnim News, IRNA

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