Poland: Islamic Center of Warsaw hosts participants from various religions, cultures in “Night of Museums 2026” event

Shafaqna English- The Islamic Cultural Center of Warsaw, the capital of Poland, hosts participants from various religions and cultures in the “Night of Museums 2026” event.
According to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website, this cultural and humanitarian program brought together visitors from different cultures in an atmosphere full of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence.
Despite numerous simultaneous events throughout Warsaw, it was met with a significant reception. The organizers appreciated the broad participation of visitors and described it as a factor in creating an atmosphere of camaraderie, knowledge-building, a warm family atmosphere and honest dialogue.
The sessions and discussions of the program focused on various human and intellectual questions about humanity, the world and shared values, including a central question about the value and worth of every human being, regardless of origin, race, belief or cultural background.
The organizers of the event, emphasizing their belief in the inherent value and dignity of every human being, stated that such initiatives highlight the growing need for interaction, dialogue and building bridges of understanding instead of barriers and divisions.
The Islamic Cultural Center in Warsaw said the event provided a unifying space for people from different cultures, demonstrating the importance of social gatherings in fostering mutual understanding and positive coexistence in Polish society.
Sources: IQNA