UK: Fears of rising Islamophobia intensify ahead of Eid al-Adha

Shafaqna English- Concerns about rising Islamophobia grow before Eid al-Adha following an attack on a mosque in San Diego and increased far-right activities in the UK.

Many Muslims in the UK are feeling anxious and fearful as they prepare for the Islamic celebration of Eid al-Adha this week. Their concerns have grown due to a rise in Islamophobia, which includes far-right marches and a mosque shooting in San Diego last week.

“Muslims shouldn’t have to live in constant fear for their lives,” said a British Muslim in his 20s, who requested to remain anonymous, in an interview with The New Arab. He expressed particular worry about the explicit anti-Muslim rhetoric displayed during last week’s “Unite the Kingdom” far-right rally, led by extremist activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known as Tommy Robinson.

Sources: New Arab

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