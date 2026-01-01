Muslim leaders: New Zealand is facing worst anti-Muslim extremism in 20 years

Shafaqna English- Muslim community leaders are warning that New Zealand is currently facing one of the most dangerous environments in two decades, marked by significant anti-Muslim extremism.

Terror threats have surged, and instances of online radicalization and hate-driven crimes are now surpassing the climate present before the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks. Abdur Razzaq, chairperson of the Federation of Islamic Associations, stated that community leaders are preparing to urgently request a meeting with the Prime Minister due to what he described as an “unprecedented” increase in threats against mosques and Muslim communities across the nation.

Sources: Radio New Zealand

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