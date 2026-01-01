Shafaqna English- Nearly 2 million Muslims are expected to perform Hajj in 2026, as Saudi Arabia continues to see an increase in pilgrim arrivals and enhances preparations for the annual pilgrimage season.

In preparation for the 2026 Hajj season, Saudi authorities have expanded their organizational and security measures. These improvements include the implementation of surveillance technologies and crowd-monitoring systems to manage the movement of pilgrims and prevent unauthorized entry into the holy sites.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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