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Trump announces advanced negotiations with Iran

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Shafaqna English– According to U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington and Tehran have “largely finalized” a draft memorandum of understanding aimed at a peace agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Hopes are rising that a breakthrough could be near in the conflict that has lasted three months.

An agreement that solidifies the current delicate ceasefire would provide some relief to markets, though it would not instantly resolve the worldwide energy crisis that has increased the prices of fuel, fertilizer, and food.

At approximately $103.50 per barrel, the price of Brent crude has risen 43% above its level when the U.S. and Israel launched their attack on Iran in February. Even if the conflict ends immediately, restoring full shipping traffic through the strait will not happen until at least the first or second quarter of 2027, according to the head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company last week.

Source: Reuters

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