Plant survival under threat due to climate change

Shafaqna English– According to scientists, some of the plants that define familiar landscapes could disappear by the end of the century. Climate change is becoming an increasingly significant factor driving species extinction, as it alters and often reduces the suitable habitats these plants depend on for survival.

Researchers created models of future ranges for many species of vascular plants — a group that includes nearly all of the world’s plants, characterized by having tissues that carry water and nutrients. They examined over 67,000 species, which represents approximately 18% of all known vascular plants on Earth.

Source: Reuters

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