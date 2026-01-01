Strong Roland Garros opening for Zverev

Shafaqna English– Alexander Zverev, the dark horse of the French Open, began his Roland Garros run on Sunday(24 May 2026) by thoroughly overwhelming France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in blistering heat.

The runner-up in 2024 and a three-time semi-finalist, who is seeking his first Grand Slam title, never let the world number 95 get a foothold in the match on Court Philippe Chatrier. With this win, he advanced to a second-round matchup against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com