UK labor market falls victim to Iran war

Shafaqna English– A total of 100,000 jobs were eliminated by British employers in April, marking the largest monthly drop in half a decade. This is the latest indication that the prolonged war in Iran is dragging down an already weakening labor market.

According to data released Tuesday(19 May 2026) by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), employers have been facing difficulties due to soaring energy costs. This followed a sharp rise in oil and gas prices after the Strait of Hormuz was effectively shut down during the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

Source: Rt

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