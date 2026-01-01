English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 2Other Newsworld

Expansion of Islamic banking in Russia

0

Shafaqna English– According to Sber, Russia’s largest bank, the country is looking to broaden a pilot project on Islamic banking due to rising demand for financial products that comply with Sharia law.

Known alternatively as partner financing, Islamic banking adheres to Sharia law, which prohibits interest-based loans and speculative deals.

It relies on alternative mechanisms such as leasing, installment payments, profit-sharing, and asset-backed transactions. Additionally, it restricts financing for businesses involved in gambling, alcohol, tobacco, and arms production.

Russia launched this pilot initiative in 2023 in four predominantly Muslim regions, including Tatarstan, and has since extended it until 2028.

Source: Rt

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ICESCO seeks global peace through science & culture

asadian

Russia considers India as main market for next 20 years

asadian

Amazon’s AI-based fragrance lab

asadian

USA: Republican Bill Seeks To Ban Sharia Law

nafiseh yazdani

KazanForum 2025: Global Halal Market Launch

parniani

The Guardian: Tobacco-alcohol-processed foods-fossil fuels kill 2.7 million Europeans annually

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.