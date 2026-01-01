Expansion of Islamic banking in Russia

Shafaqna English– According to Sber, Russia’s largest bank, the country is looking to broaden a pilot project on Islamic banking due to rising demand for financial products that comply with Sharia law.

Known alternatively as partner financing, Islamic banking adheres to Sharia law, which prohibits interest-based loans and speculative deals.

It relies on alternative mechanisms such as leasing, installment payments, profit-sharing, and asset-backed transactions. Additionally, it restricts financing for businesses involved in gambling, alcohol, tobacco, and arms production.

Russia launched this pilot initiative in 2023 in four predominantly Muslim regions, including Tatarstan, and has since extended it until 2028.

Source: Rt

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