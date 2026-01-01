Shafaqna English– According to Agroexport, Russia’s agricultural export agency, wheat exports from Russia to African nations have increased significantly this year.

The figures published on Wednesday(20 May 2026) show that Egypt’s purchases rose by 19%, while exports to Sudan jumped 78%, and supplies to Kenya increased sixfold.

Ilya Ilyushin, the head of the agency, told attendees at the fifth All-Russian Grain Forum that Russia had exported roughly 52 million tons of grain and legumes in the 2025 calendar year, along with more than 3 million tons of oilseeds.

Source: Rt

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