Iraq to participate in WorldLink Transit Cable project

Shafaqna English- Iraq will participate in the WorldLink Transit Cable project, which aims to create a new digital corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe through Iraqi territory, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This initiative is part of a larger global effort to develop undersea cables and enhance data transmission capabilities. The project, which has a budget exceeding $700 million, is privately funded through a partnership between Emirati and Iraqi companies, including Tech 964 Holding, DIL Technology, and Breeze Investments.

Sources: Iraqi News

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