English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraq to participate in WorldLink Transit Cable project

0

Shafaqna English- Iraq will participate in the WorldLink Transit Cable project, which aims to create a new digital corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe through Iraqi territory, as reported by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This initiative is part of a larger global effort to develop undersea cables and enhance data transmission capabilities. The project, which has a budget exceeding $700 million, is privately funded through a partnership between Emirati and Iraqi companies, including Tech 964 Holding, DIL Technology, and Breeze Investments.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

AI in trade finance risks excluding developing nations

parniani

Global Halal Food Market To Hit $5.9 Trillion By 2033

parniani

Turkish President: Global market for Halal products-services hit over $5 trillion

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.